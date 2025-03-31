BREAKING: Raiders GM John Spytek Moments Ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—The Las Vegas Raiders are just under one month away from the NFL Draft and nearly four months from training camp, and new General Manager John Spytek is enjoying the process.
With zeal and enthusiasm that made him stand out as an intern with the Detroit Lions twenty years ago, Spytek spoke today from the NFL Owners Meetings at The Breakers in West Palm Beach, Florida.
With only a handful of invited media present, true to form, the deliberate Spytek answered questions on many subjects.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Spytek touched on multiple Raider Nation-centric topics.
One that stood out, was his in details comments and thoughts on the offensive line.
While many fans are not as excited about the Silver and Black offensive line as Spytek is, he spoke in detail about Jordan Meredith, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Alex Cappa. He also discussed Kolton Miller and Delmar “DJ” Glaze.
Additionally, Spytek pontificated on his relationship with Tom Brady, and Pete Carroll.
He elaborated on his immense commitment to seeing the Silver and Black restored to their once feared and respected status on the field.
Additionally, Spytek spoke on Raiders QB Geno Smith, free agency, the Maxx Crosby extension, and numerous other issues surrounding the storied franchise.
Earlier this offseason at the NFL Combine, Spytek said of his and Coach Carroll’s expectation of new players, "Well, I would be remiss if I didn't start with compete. That's been his central thing. But I think we're going to have a lot of positive energy. The guys that love to compete and play with passion are going to have a chance at our place. And the guys that maybe don't have that love of the game, they like it, it's a means to an end, there probably won't be as many places or spaces for them at our place. I think we want to set the tone with our film. When people watch a week or two out for our games coming, like they want to know like this is going to be a battle, this is going to be physical, this is going to be old school football, and are we made for this? I mean, that's what ultimately this game comes down to. I think, like am I willing to play harder longer than the guy lining up across from, the team lining up across from me? And if you're not, then I want to be the space that that's where the Raiders live in, and that's served me well over my career."
