How Cam Miller Can Continue to Develop Into Raiders' Future
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in a lot of young, talented players. Throughout the offseason, we've seen those young, talented players go to work. From OTAs, minicamps, and training camp, they came in and put in the work.
They got a chance to show what they could do on the field against an opposing team as well in the preseason. For the most part, the Silver and Black let the youth play in the preseason games. One player that the Raiders got a good look at was rookie quarterback Cam Miller.
The Raiders took Miller in the last round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a pick that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had his hand in. Miller played in all three preseason games. Miller showed what he could do on the field, and he looked good for most of his time out there. Miller showed that the NFL so far in the preseason was not too much for him, and he wants to continue to get better in his first season.
Miller was expected to make the roster coming out of training camp, but things changed when Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell got hurt in the team's final preseason game. Then, early this week, the Raiders had to go get another backup quarterback and also make roster cuts and have their 53-man roster in order. The Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett, and Miller was waived by the Raiders.
Cam Miller Development
The good news for Miller is that he was brought back to the Raiders' practice squad. Some thought that Miller would be picked up by another team but that was not the case. Miller's future is looking promising so far, but he still has a lot to learn. The Raiders right now do not feel comfortable with Miller being their backup quarterback.
"I am happy with his development up to this point," said Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. "And he has been thrown into a couple of really difficult situations. We like the way he handles it, the way he processes the information. He has a calm, steady demeanor. A lot of positives about Cam Miller."
Miller can be the Raiders' future at the quarterback position. As of now, he will continue to develop and show the Raiders coaching staff that he is getting better.
