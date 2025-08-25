Plain Spoken Pete Carroll Bluntly Addresses the State of the Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have concluded their training camp and are now entirely focused on preparing for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Mark Davis, along with Tom Brady and John Spytek, has made a brilliant decision in hiring the future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll.
Although the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders may not yet appear to be championship contenders, they do show significant improvement, suggesting a solid foundation for future success.
Pete Carroll is an exceptional communicator, and once again, he addressed Raider Nation in his characteristic straightforward and informative style.
The deadline for submitting the 53-man roster to the NFL offices is tomorrow at 4 PM ET, and it’s no secret that there are several personnel decisions to be made. This includes evaluating multiple players, as well as the need for a new starting quarterback and a rookie quarterback still in the maturing process. Carroll is not shying away from these discussions.
Rookie Defender Continues to Show Promise
As the Las Vegas Raiders entered their 2025 NFL Training Camp, they had high hopes for their 2025 NFL Draft pick, Dairen Porter. And for good reason.
The multi-talented young player has performed exceptionally well during camp; however, being a rookie means there are still areas where he can improve.
Last season, the Raiders were fortunate to have the rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who quickly rose to the top of the NFL's best tight ends list, showcasing virtually no weaknesses in his game.
Bowers is truly a standout talent, a unicorn, while Porter and 99.9% of all other rookies are human.
Coach Carroll discussed his newest defensive asset, Porter, and shared his thoughts on how well the camp has gone for him.
"He's done a good job. He's learned a lot of football. We've challenged him a lot of ways, and I was disappointed that he didn't make a play on the touchdown pass because it was a play in zone that we could have made.”
Carroll continued his analysis of Porter, adding, “So it shows a little bit of inexperience there, but he's done a nice job. He's been working really hard. He's helped us in special teams as well. So he's certainly vying for playing time. He's played a lot in this this preseason by design."
Greed is Good-Greedy Could Be Even Better
UDFA Greedy Vance has had an impressive training camp. Initially expected to compete for a spot on the practice squad, he is now firmly in the running for a position on the 54-man roster. This is an exceptional achievement, regardless of whether he ultimately makes the team.
However, Vance and Carroll are not focused on empty compliments; they are focused on reality. The fact is that Vance has captured the attention of the coaching staff and has proven that he can play in the National Football League.
"He's a playmaker. I went back probably last week to look at his college tapes again just to see if I'm seeing the same stuff here as we saw in college. And he's very aggressive, very instinctive player, and he takes his shots.”
Carroll continued the praise, “So he's done that throughout the time in practice. He's made a ton of big plays, and he's a really good competitor, so we've really liked what he's shown."
The QB2 Conundrum
With quarterback Aidan O’Connell sidelined for 6 to 8 weeks due to a fractured wrist, the Raiders need to decide on the role of rookie QB Cam Miller.
The transition from FCS to the NFL is significant, and Miller is certainly not ready to take on the role of QB1 in this league. Does Carroll believe he is prepared to serve as the backup quarterback (QB2) at this point?
"He's just a raw kid trying to do it, and he's made some good plays, and he's tough and shows a knack for playing the spot, but he just needs a ton of plays. We'd like to buy some more time with him as much as we could."
Another Rookie Defensive Back
Kyu Blu Kelly had a terrific camp, and the Raiders have utilized him as an inside and an outside cornerback.
But before you can talk about his role, Carroll had to address the precaution of not playing him in Arizona.
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it was really, really unfortunate that he just has a sore hamstring, and he's got an old injury that he had surgery on years ago. And it was a little sensitive, so we just took care of him, with two weeks coming up, to get him ready for the opener, what he could contribute there. We took care of him.”
With the injury explanation out of the way, Carroll then spoke to his role.
“The thing I've been saying about him, he's really shown up to be active and aggressive and playing the style of play that we want. And he's been productive on the practice field. Again, the Niner week, he had a good week, and it's just unfortunate that -- he started last week, so we gave him a chance to show how he fits in.”
Carroll again voiced caution and praise, “So he's done a lot of positive things, and we just needed to make sure that we didn't delay this return. So we held him out, but he's battling, and so he's done really well, and he's done a nice job on special teams also."
What is the Role of QB Cam Miller?
With Miller not being ready to be a QB2, the Raiders will have to figure out what to do.
With AOC out 6-8 weeks, do they roll the dice with Miller and go outside and find another QB they can add?
While always forthright, Carroll was cautious.
"All possibilities are available right now. I mean, wherever they come from, and we're looking everywhere to see if we can find the best guy that fits us.”
What Are They Looking For in a New QB?
Carroll then revealed some crucial criteria for a new guy, “So if you don't mind, I'm not going to really lay out exactly what we're looking for here, so I don't want to show our hand, but I want somebody who's played. That's what's important, a guy that's had game experience is really huge to me.”
Carroll then explained the situation with Miller, “We have Cam [Miller], and Cam hasn't played in the league much, so we're looking for an experienced player that could help us."
What's Happeing Inside Team Headquarters
Between now and Tuesday at 4 PM ET, when the team has to reveal their official 53-man roster to the NFL, Carroll pulled back the curtain and explained what is happening behind the scenes at team headquarters.
"Well, we're finishing up the film, making sure that we've seen everything that we can evaluate on guys that are here as we make our decisions here, and that's the first thing. “
He continued, “Then the process comes for all of the coaches to lend their opinions and help us see what they see as seeing who's going to stay, who's not going to stay. Johnny [John Spytek] and I have a lot of work to do to make sure that we have it ironed out.”
He then explained even more details, “We've done a lot of work prior to this game to be prepared, things that we really wanted to see in this last game, and to make declarations and make sure that we had enough information to make good decisions. “
Plenty of Work, Doesn't Mean Anyone is Overwheled
But while the work has been done behind them, there lies ahead for Carroll and Spytek voluminous amounts of work in the hours left.
“So then it's just the process of going through it, and it's really just working through the depth chart and the roster and coming up with the right numbers, and until you get all the way down to the very end of it, that's where you have to decide whether you take this guy or that guy, and this guy fits us in this way, and this guy fits us in that way, and just try to weigh that out really, really well, and we'll do a good job of that.”
But Carroll and Spytek are newbies. This may be their first year together, but they both have a wealth of experience and talent to complete the process.
“We have plenty of experience to do that well, and we have coaches that have been through it too, so with Johnny's guys upstairs and the coaches, will figure this out."
What Spots Offer the Most Talent?
Roster building is one of the most essential elements in building a champion. Both Spytek and Carroll have the resume to prove it.
So, after an entire offseason of preaching competition, what positions offer the most as they put their finishing touches on the roster?
"Well, I think the tight end position jumps out. I really like that spot. Our running back spot is deep with guys that have played well for us. Linebacker spot has shown we have a variety of guys and styles of players that we can do different things with.”
Carroll zeroed in on one player specifically, “The safety position has felt like that as well, and Jamal [Adams] being able to play in a safety's position but from the linebacker meeting room is a special characteristic that we have. “
He wasn’t done talking defense, though.
“I think our corners have played very consistently technique wise and scheme wise, what we're asking them to do. We had a little jump against the Niners in that week in terms of our run support and containment and all of that. We were a little sloppy in practice and really cleaned it up by the game. I think that's a big jump for us. I think we could rotate guys there and be comfortable. So those are the spots that kind of jump out."
Patrick Graham is one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL.
Widely respected in the NFL, he was moments away from landing the Jaguars head coaching job this last offseason, and was Pete Carroll’s most important offseason move.
Carroll discussed Graham being in the booth or on the field, and Carroll’s reason for where he would like him explains the value PG offers the Silver and Black.
"I have talked to Patrick [Graham] through this. We talked through the offseason and wanted to try both. I really like him on the field. I like him down there. He has a real command, and he has a real presence in the defensive room with all the position groups. “
Carroll then explained where and why he wants him.
“I think he lends to being able to connect the dots for the proper verbiage and terminology in a moment's notice when you really got to be clear and succinct. I think he's best when he can really look these guys in the eye and help on the sidelines. So he'll stay there."
The Battle at RG
The battle for RG1 has been intense all training camp. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa both played in Arizona, and Carroll explained the battle.
"Well, it was great to get Alex [Cappa] back on the field. It's been a while for being out with the ribs and all that. And he got to play some good snaps and did a nice job. I think at this time, JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] has taken so much more time with the ones that he leads us into the opener, but we're really thrilled to have Alex, who can play and back us up and give us terrific leadership and communications and all of that, regardless of his injury.”
We have told the entire camp that once the season began, we expected JPJ to be the starter, and Carroll confirmed our reporting.
“I feel fortunate that we have him, but at this point, JPJ is a little bit ahead, and Alex is going to keep battling. The competition always is on, and so we don't need to settle anything forever. We're settling to get to the first game, and that's where we are now."
