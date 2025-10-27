1 Thing the Raiders' Offense Must Correct
The Las Vegas Raiders have had time off to take a hard look at what they can do better as a team.
Smith's Struggles
Coming out of the Bye Week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith still ranks near the top of the league in interceptions thrown. Although many things have factored into Las Vegas' offensive woes, few things have negatively impacted them more than Smith's turnovers.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith shared his thoughts on what it will take to get Las Vegas' offense back on track.
“Talking isn’t going to get it done, I’m going to be real with you. It’s going to be on Sunday or whenever we play. Say, “Go out there with bad intentions and get it done.” It’s not going to be about what we say. You can’t motivate,” Smith said.
“These guys, everybody in the locker room has got to look within himself. Then as a unit, we have to come together and continue to come together. Tough losses like this should be a gut check and make you lock in with your teammates. We’ve got to lock in more with our teammates and we’ve got play better.”
Las Vegas' offense needs to get healthy. Then, the Raiders' coaching staff must find ways to help the players out in practice and on game days. Still, much of the improvement the Raiders need falls on Smith's shoulders.
Heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Quarterbacks Coach Greg Olson noted Smith's experience as a reason he believes Smith and the Raiders' offense will figure things out. It will be up to Smith and his teammates to actually do so.
“He [Geno Smith] understands again; he has played for a long time. He understands the formula for winning football,” Olson said.
“He understands where we are in terms of the turnover margin, and he is a big part of it; we are all a big part of it. He has played through tough times, and he has been through adversity before at the quarterback position. He is going to battle back. And we have all the confidence in the world in him that he will battle back.”
