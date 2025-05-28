WATCH: Raiders QB Coach Olsen Talks All 4 QBs, Brady
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their coaching staff and their roster this offseason, bringing in fresh ideas and a new way of doing things. With the offseason well underway, the Raiders coaching staff spoke briefly about the upcoming season.
Raiders Quarterbacks Coach Greg Olson spoke about many Raiders-related issues, including the team's group of quarterbacks and minority owner Tom Brady.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Pete Carroll spoke shortly after Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: You mentioned the secondary making plays. What goes into teaching them how to pick their spots when it comes to being aggressive and trying to make plays?
Coach Carroll: "Well, I don't know that I would see it like that. They have to be in the right place, and they have to evaluate the concept of the call as it fits to the route concept. And then they've got to make the proper adjustments that gives them a chance, then from there, then they make the plays. So, today, we made it harder on the offense. We mixed some things in there today that we were hoping would be challenging for them, and they were. You give Chip [Kelly] one more day, and it's going to be hard tomorrow. He'll bring it right back at us."
“But really the confidence that they gain from knowing that they know what they're supposed to do, what's expected of them and then trusting that the guys around them are doing the same thing, that's what allows guys to think freely and to be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think that, 'I'm going to get this ball, I'm not just gonna defend the play.' And so, we're trying to instill that mentality, and fortunately, we have some guys that really bring it. Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us a real surge in the kind of confidence that you can spread to the rest of the players. E [Eric] Stokes has done a nice job, too. He's jumped right up at the corner spot. So, we're getting a lot of really good, positive things from guys that have been there before and been on some good teams and done some good winning and all that, and they're helping the other guys."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this story!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this story!