What New Player Caller Greg Olson Brings to the Raiders

For new Las Vegas Raiders play-caller Greg Olson, it is not the first time that he will step him and call plays for the Silver and Black. Olson is a veteran coach in the NFL, and he has a lot of experience when it comes to running an offense.

He is looking a a tough task in hand with this Raiders offense that has struggled all season to get going. But if there is one coach that could get it going, it is Olson. He has been with the team all season long, and choosing him was the right move for head coach Pete Carroll.

Olson is putting together a game plan for the offense that will give them the best position to be successful for their next game. Olson will take all the things that Carroll wants his team to do and put them in his plan and see how they could get going in any fashion.

There are a lot of different things Olson does well, and that is something positive for this team moving forward for the rest of the season. The Raiders are going through tough times right now, and they will be searching for a win in Week 13.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll on Olson Taking over Play Calling Duties

"No, Greg's [Olson] going to take over the play calling, and he's got years of experience. He's been a coordinator for 13 years in the league, and we've been together before," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He knows me inside and out, and I think it's a really fortunate opportunity that we have a guy that has that much background to step into this role."

"Long time NFL coach, longtime play caller, 13 years, and plus -- connecting him with the philosophy from where we worked together, he's deep into what I'm looking for, and he understands it. I'll just help you a little bit because I don't want to try to help the Chargers any, but we need to run the ball better, and we need to have the running game available to us, I think I probably mentioned that last week, when you need it."

Las Vegas Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson and QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Short yardage, red zone, goal line, fourth quarter, all of those times that have historically been when you need to call on it, and then you have to orchestrate your game so that it fits that. And that's why the play passes are so important and the actions are so important, and keeping the quarterback clean, and minimizing the distances on third down."

"All of those things all fit together. I've been doing it this way for a lot of years, and it's a winning formula if you play good defense and you kick the ball well. And so, we're trying to get that, and we just have not captured it. And so, this is what this move is about."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Greg Olson.