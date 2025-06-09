Former Raiders' 1st-Rounder Works Out For AFC Foe
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. with the 19th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was out of the league after two seasons, due mainly to legal issues off the field. However, after joining the United Football League, Arnette is hoping to return to the National Football League.
The Houston Texans recently gave Arenette a workout. Arnette most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks. He recently spoke to KPRC 2 in Houston about his current life and his hopes of one day returning to the league.
“I’m 28 years old right now with three kids, with a mom and dad that loves me and has my back right now,” Arnette recently told KPRC 2. “With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround. All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years,"
“I’m a dawg, on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dawg. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”
Arnette credited UFL league executive and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston, as well as Roughnecks Head Coach C.J. Johnson, with helping him get back to a good point in his life and on the field.
Arnette admirably took full responsibility for his previous shortcomings but is ready to prove he has changed since being drafted by the Raiders.
“One, I had to take a look in the mirror. I had to make some serious life changes. And the main thing that I did was I invited back my support system, my foundation, and that’s probably something I will never let go of again because I see how dangerous it is to be trying to navigate in a new world, new environment, new situations with no experience. So, I definitely learn from that end. I said to Coach Johnston, I needed him to tell me no, that I couldn’t play," Arnette said.
“That hurt my heart, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m thinking I’m doing everything right, but obviously I wasn’t because things just kept happening, and I had nobody to blame but myself. I’m always thankful for Coach C.J. and Coach Johnston. It was just a blessing to be here."
“I think the big thing last year is he wasn’t separated far enough from it for us, he had another little bump in the road,” Johnston said. “I thought he made a great decision last year. If you want this opportunity, we’re going to give you time to show you deserve it. The first time I met him, his appearance, you see a completely different Damon Arnette. Very professional. He was remorseful for everything that happened," Johnston said.
