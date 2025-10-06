How Raiders’ Frustrating Season Went From Bad to Worse
The Las Vegas Raiders are in between a rock and a hard place. At 1-4, they undeniably need improvement, but injuries and lack of depth make it questionable how possible it is for this current Raiders roster to spark that improvement.
No Way Around It
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed his team's performance. Carroll did not shy away from the fact that the team's fourth consecutive loss was a disappointing one. Still, Carroll knows turnarounds like these take time.
“Well, it was really disappointing for us to go out there and have such a hard time getting in this game. Things happened early enough to get us behind, and it just felt like we just needed to hang and keep going and stay close," Carroll said.
"And the game got away because we couldn't score enough. There's big plays that are happening to us that just have to be solved, and we have to get the game cleaned up. We can't let this happen. The blocks and the significant field changes – they're just huge to deal with."
Carroll noted that in addition to the Colts playing a solid game, the Raiders beat themselves again by turning the ball over multiple times for the third time this season. Las Vegas is not a good enough team to come back from multiple turnovers, hence their 1-4 record.
"So, you couple that with a couple turnovers – I think one of them was really obviously questioned as a huge play in the game. When we're down there going in and the ball gets tipped up in the air and they catch it, and it gets in the neutral zone, I’m pretty sure. I mean, you guys would know better if you've seen it. But we have to overcome that kind of stuff, and we just don't seem to be able to find the way to do that yet," Carroll said.
The Raiders have little time to turn things around, as they are inching closer to the halfway point of the season with only one win. Las Vegas hoped for a more productive season, but it does not appear that is in the cards for the Silver and Black this season.
