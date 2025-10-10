1 Glaring Issue the Raiders Must Correct Immediately
The Las Vegas Raiders had an all around disappointing outing in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. One of the more concerning aspects was the Raiders' defense failing to record a sack. That is the worst-case scenario for a defense completely built around its pass rush.
The Raiders' Issue
The Raiders' lack of a pass rush last Sunday against the Colts left their questionable secondary out to dry. Las Vegas' defense is built around producing a consistent pass rush to help out their young secondary. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the unit can improve in Week 6.
"Well, just because they throw it, doesn't mean that we had a great chance to rush, because we saw last week a bunch of really quick rhythm stuff, and we needed to cover it better and give the rush a chance,” Carroll said.
“So, I think it's different than what it just looks like from the outside, in that regard, and that's something we have to do a better job of, for sure. So, we have to work together, and that's kind of always been the case."
“It's a little bit of everything. It's not quite that easy. We have to mix our calls. We'll take first responsibility to mix our calls so that we can try to get them out of rhythm. They stayed with a real short concept in their passing game, and we're able to really execute really well. And so, there's things we have to do."
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has a more aggressive approach to how the Raiders' defense can turn things around this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Graham knows talk is cheap in the National Football League. The Raiders' defense must produce.
"Here's what I would tell you, I'm so tired, I'm trying to be mindful of my language, of talking about whatever it is we got to do. That's how they feel. We got to do. So, I could talk about, ‘We're doing this, that.’ We just got to make it happen. Got to take the ball away. However it happens, that's what we got to do," Graham said.
"So, that's how I'm talking to them. You can see my whole mood and demeanor change. Done talking. We got to do. We're unlucky. I mean, the language I would use right now, F that. But no, we got to do. Just win, baby. You just got to do it. That's what we got to do."
