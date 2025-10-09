Amidst Chaos, Raiders' Geno Smith Is Trying to Prove Control
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason addition of quarterback Geno Smith is not quite working as well as they would have hoped. Smith, and the many other deficiencies of this Raiders' roster have combined for a 1-4 overall record.
Smith Sounds Off
Smith's struggles over the season's first five gams have been well documented, as Smith currently leads the National Football League in interceptions. As the Raiders prepared to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, Smith shared that his process remains unchanged.
“Same thing. I got the same process. If the ball tips up in the air and gets picked, six of the interceptions this year were tipped in the air. Johnny on the spot defensive guy. Am I going to look at that and say, ‘Well, don't throw it to the guy who we're supposed to throw it to?’ I'm going to throw it to the guy I'm supposed to, and at times, things happen" Smith said.
Smith made it evident that he feels his team is making progress despite the Raiders' 1-4 start to the season. The veteran quarterback expressed confidence in himself as he continued to analyze his performance.
"Again, man, people get caught up in results, and they want to look at statistics and try to place blame because that's just how life goes when you're in the position I'm in. But I'm a lot smarter than that, and I'm aware of the process," Smith said.
“I know exactly what I'm doing out there. Guys made plays on me and I got to be smarter with the ball in those situations, but when I'm throwing to a wide-open Jack [Bech] in the back of the end zone and the ball is tipped up for interception, there's not much you can really say about that except they made a play and we didn't.
"So, I never want to make excuses for anything. I don't believe in that. Things happen in this game. It's the big boy League, it's the NFL. It's not always going to be perfect. It's an imperfect game, and we got to find ways to win regardless of what happens.”
Regardless of the reasons behind Smith's struggles, the Raiders need Smith to play competent football. At the very least, Smith cannot continue to be the reason the Raiders lose games.
