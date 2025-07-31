Podcast: In-depth Observations from Today Raiders Training Camp #7
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL Training Camp just concluded its seventh practice, and it was a very good one.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you our seventh training camp report with in-depth observations from what happened today.
After the best practice of the pre-season today here at the Raiders headquarters, the optimism is tangible among the entire organization.
Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media here at training camp today.
Q: When you talk about the culture of this organization, this team, on a daily basis, what do you see in the process, and what little things do you try to do each day to get where you want it to be? Coach Carroll: "There's so much, really. There's so much that we're doing from a day-to-day basis, going back to the messages that we started with, and setting the expectations and in the guidelines for how this is supposed to feel. And it is the feel part of what culture is really about. When you sense where you're supposed to be, how it's supposed to go, how we respond, what's expected and when the players embrace that, and they add their own little this's and that's to it, now we're moving. We're moving in a good direction now. I can feel it, this is how it's supposed to feel, according to what I've experienced. And maybe even with stronger leadership early on. And the direction of this team, it's unknown right now. We don't know, I mean, I couldn't tell you anything, what's going to happen. But I do know they're going to be together, and I do know they're going to play for one another, and they're going to feel that connection that is so, so important to the culture and the effect of the culture on the performance. And really, it's about how we play, but it's the mentality that drives them to study and to work and to give it up for one another and to make the plays toughness-wise, because they have to, because we're counting on them. And that's all about this whole thing. So, I mean, there's so many aspects to it. It's ongoing, moment to moment, situation to situation. And I'm just trying to be right in the middle of all of it and keep giving them a format that they can embrace, and they can take to where we're capable of going."
Q: I'd imagine that the curiosity level of when you get the pads on, seeing how guys respond. Jack Bech yesterday, also Dont'e Thornton Jr. when the pads came on? Coach Carroll: "It's a good acknowledgement, really, because Jack [Bech] really played well yesterday. And sometimes in coaches have been saying and you guys hear it, you've gotta wait to put the pads on to see what he looks like. Well, Jack looked really good yesterday. He blocked well, he caught the ball in traffic, he made some tough catches, he was hustling like crazy. And he showed up. He was all over the place. And so, I think it was obvious he's one of those guys. He's got the feel, he's got the sense, he can play the game. And that was really good to see. Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] continues to do stuff. He's making plays, he got deep yesterday, you guys saw that one – huge play by Geno Smith] to find him laid down in the corner and he came to it and made the catch. He's made tough catches over the middle, he's caught the slant routes where he's getting banged around and all that, and he's comfortable with it. I just stopped him after practice, just to look him in the eye and just try to get a feeling; is it seeming too big for him? He's right in it, and so really excited about his chance to help us."
Q: As much as you love competition, everyone knows about Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but what about Qadir Ismael, and Carter Runyon, and Ian Thomas, your tight end room is really deep, would you talk about that group? Coach Carroll: "We shouldn't overlook Ian [Thomas]. Now, Ian is a good football player. He's been a starter a lot of places, and he's played really good ball, and he's in great shape. He's fast, he's tough, he's got the experience that shows up. He makes good decisions at the right time. It's a really good group. And the young guys are flashing, they're flashing. So, it's a very strong spot for us."
