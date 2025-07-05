Who are the Raiders' Most Underrated Defenders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to be one of the better defensive units in the NFL next season.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has always done an impressive job making sure his players compete, no matter how much talent is on the field.
Last year’s injuries allowed other players to step into roles they would not normally receive, and some players did an admirable job holding their heads above water. That is a testament to how well Graham prepares them.
As the stars return healthy, the Raiders will not see some of their depth as much. However, they still have a few underrated players who could surprise fans this season.
Who are they? Let’s identify three of the Raiders’ most underrated defenders.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao - We here at Raiders on SI have always spoken highly of Pola-Mao, and for good reason.
The former undrafted safety out of USC has always produced in a depth role, stepping into a starting job last season when Marcus Epps went down with a season-ending injury. Now that Epps is gone, Pola-Mao has an open shot at the full-time starting job.
Many fans are familiar with Pola-Mao, but a good season as a starter could make him a household name among Raider Nation. He has always been a solid player, but he has the chance to become more.
Defensive lineman Jonah Laulu - A waiver wire pickup from last year’s class, the Raiders enjoyed Laulu’s services as a rotational defensive lineman.
Laulu totaled 35 tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, three passes defended, and a sack. He appeared in all 17 games and started seven, and Pro Football Focus credited him with 10 pressures.
Laulu faces tough competition for snaps after the Raiders selected two defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has been in this position before. Expect Laulu to compete hard for snaps.
Cornerback Darnay Holmes - The veteran may have found a home in the slot for the Raiders.
Holmes was a good run defender for the Silver and Black last season, earning a 70.7 Pro Football Focus grade. With so much uncertainty in the secondary, Holmes may have the inside track to the starting nickel job.
If he can improve in coverage, Holmes could become one of the better slot corners in the NFL. We will see how he performs this season.
