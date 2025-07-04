Raiders Who Will Earn Expanded Roles in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have an exciting season ahead for their fans.
The new regime, led by Pete Carroll and John Spytek, made aggressive moves this offseason to improve the roster. The Raiders are now much more stable at quarterback and running back, and they added young talent to several other positions.
There is nothing more intriguing than young talent in the NFL. Seeing which players could rise to stardom is always fun for Raider Nation, and this year’s team has plenty of players who fit that bill.
Which Raiders will earn expanded roles and be important contributors in 2025? Let’s break down three names Raiders fans should get to know better.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - A fourth-round selection in last year’s draft, Richardson can take one of the starting cornerback spots with a good training camp.
While that ever-illustrious first career interception still eludes him, Richardson had a fine season for the Silver and Black in 2024. He totaled 46 tackles, one for loss, and three passes defended.
According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson only allowed one touchdown in coverage on 42 targets. With so much competition in the cornerback room, Richardson should see more snaps on the outside – and could get that interception.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao - It’s go time. Pola-Mao will be the Raiders’ starting free safety opposite Jeremy Chinn.
Pola-Mao was one of the Raiders’ better defensive players when Marcus Epps went out for the season, totaling 89 tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a sack. He was solid as a run defender and in coverage.
Pola-Mao was the de facto starting safety last season, but there is no one blocking his way this year. He has been a quality player throughout his time in Las Vegas, and with the starting job fully his, there is no reason to think that will change.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - Year three is when players often put it all together, and fans have been waiting patiently for Wilson to make that happen.
Wilson showed improvement towards the end of the 2024 season after several Raiders’ defensive linemen suffered injuries. He finished the year with 10 quarterback hits and four and a half sacks.
The Raiders may ease Malcolm Koonce back into things after his injury, so Wilson can hold down the fort until he is ready to take those snaps back. Or, Wilson may play so well that he does not give up the starting job.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and the roster.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.