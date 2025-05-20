Jeanty Gives Raiders Fans Reason to be Excited
The Las Vegas Raiders gave their fans many reasons to be excited about the future after putting together an impressive 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Raiders have not made the postseason since the 2021-22 offseason, and fans have become impatient with a losing franchise.
General Manager John Spytek knows the rookie class will not save the day immediately, but he has built a promising foundation for the future. The response to the class has been largely positive from Raider Nation.
The Raiders’ first two selections, running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Jack Bech, were invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere jersey reveal to see their Silver and Black threads for the first time.
Fans got to see Jeanty and Bech wearing their newest Raider uniforms, as the excitement for the future of Raiders football materializes strongly. Las Vegas needed offensive firepower, and both rookies should provide that soon.
The Raiders struggled more than any other team in the NFL when it came to running the football last season, failing to produce an effective run game in almost any game.
By adding Jeanty and surrounding him with productive veterans, Pete Carroll’s team should no longer have that issue. Carroll has built an offensive identity around running the football that has worked for several years.
During most of the draft process, many Raiders fans wanted the team to take Jeanty to give the organization a spark on the ground and a player who will make headlines. Spytek understood what the fans wanted and what the team needed and brought in Jeanty.
Bech was one of the most underrated prospects in the entire draft class. He was productive at LSU and TCU, winning with size and athleticism and running almost every route on the tree.
Spytek knew how important it was for the Raiders to improve on the offensive side of the ball, so he added two immediate-impact players with his first two selections.
A few weeks after the draft, fans want to see what their new rookies look like wearing their new uniforms.
Raiders fans have recently seen what Jeanty and Bech look like in the Silver and Black, building their excitement for what’s to come this season and beyond.
