Jack Bech is a Student of the Game
The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round of the NFL Draft, with the hopes that he will soon be a significant contributor. After the Raiders' rookie minicamp, Bech elaborated on the players from around the league he has tried to model his game after.
"There's definitely a few. I definitely like breaking down the guys like Puka [Nacua] just how he uses his body to get open. He doesn't dance around a whole lot, he attacks the leverage of the body, maybe give him a one-two or something like that. But he uses big, physical presence, his physical ability to get open," Bech said.
"And the different guys like [Cooper] Kupp, just the way he understands the game, the nuance of the game, which is something I'm always going to strive to get better at each and every day for my whole career. Then just different guys who run routes, some of the best route runners in the league, people like Amari Cooper and Justin Jefferson. And Coach Chris Beatty does a great job about that, showing you a bunch of people's games. So, you can kind of just pick from people and take what you like, kind of just mimic their game a little bit."
Although Bech has players he admires and models his game after, the Raiders only need him to continue being himself.
According to the Draft Network, Bech is a talented wide receiver who needs development. Luckily for him, the Raiders are confident their new-look coaching staff can help develop quickly. Bech is an undeniably talented wide receiver that the Raiders now have at their disposal.
"It's in the deeper areas of the field where Bech truly shines. He has a strong understanding of defenders' blind spots as well as the overall defensive structure. He’s quick to diagnose how he’s being covered, which allows him to exploit defensive backs' weaknesses. He also has the decisiveness to adjust his route at a moment’s notice. When the ball is in the air, Bech is at his best. Not only does he play with confident, aggressive hands, but Bech also is never covered. Even when he’s unable to fully separate from defenders, he remains a threat due to his ability to make contested catches in traffic and crowded spaces."
"What Bech lacks in speed and explosiveness, he compensates for with toughness and strength. With the ball in his hands, Bech consistently picks up crucial yardage by breaking tackles and keeping his legs churning."
