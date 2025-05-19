Ashton Jeanty Set to be Raiders' Workhorse
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, and this term gets thrown out a lot, but Jeanty seriously might be a generational prospect. His last year at Boise State University, he was putting up video game numbers, and it'll be a season that cannot be replicated by another running back.
He would've run away with the Heisman Trophy if it weren't for another generational player in his draft class as well. The Raiders made a concentrated effort to set Jeanty and themselves up for success as much as possible by modeling their entire off-season around prioritizing the ground game.
With that being said, how much resistance will Jeanty find in his rookie year from his fellow teammates? They signed Raheem Mostert in free agency and still have Zamir White and Sincere McCormick on their roster. Could they potentially battle Jeanty for the starting position?
The answer to that question is a resounding no, and unless Jeanty gets injured, they'll all be battling for who gets to be the backup behind Jeanty. At least, that is what Mike Clay believes. Clay is a sports writer for ESPN, and he published an article placing each rookie running back on tiers based on their workload for next season. Jeanty is the only rookie running back that he believes is the clear-cut starter for their team.
"Jeanty is set up for featured back duties in the pros following a dominant tenure at Boise State. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs last season, and he forced an FBS-high 126 missed tackles. And incredibly, he ranked first in this running back class in yards after contact both last season (1,733, greater than any other back's total rushing yards) and over the course of his entire collegiate career (3,227).
With Raheem Mostert and Sincere McCormick among his top "competition" for carries, Jeanty is well-positioned for the bulk of the touches in new coordinator Chip Kelly's offense. When Kelly coached the Eagles from 2013-15, they led the NFL in carries each season. Jeanty's elite playmaking ability and three-down skill set give him the upside to be the next elite NFL running back".
I would have to agree with Clay, Jeanty should and will be their starting running back and a franchise cornerstone for the Raiders. They invested a lot of stock in him, and he has the ability to pay it off and then some.
