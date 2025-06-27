Taking a Closer Look at the Raiders' WR3 Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new-look wide receiver group entering the 2025 season.
The Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime knew it needed to find more pass-catching talent to be competitive in the AFC, so it added a few players to that group.
Jakobi Meyers will still lead the way as the team’s No. 1 outside receiver, while tight end Brock Bowers will be the team’s top overall passing game option.
Currently, it appears Tre Tucker holds the WR2 spot, but anything can happen as the season progresses. The Raiders drafted two wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft who can compete for snaps as rookies.
How will the Raiders’ wide receiver depth situation shake out? Let’s break down each player and see where they stand.
Second-round pick Jack Bech out of TCU is the favorite to land the WR3 job. His skill set could allow him to surpass Tucker as the WR2 if he has a good camp.
Bech, a receiver with size, speed, and physicality, is the type of player who is willing to do the dirty work and be a good teammate, which will go a long way as he carves out an NFL career.
As a precise route runner who can win at all three levels of the field, Bech has all the tools to be a productive receiver at the NFL level. If he is not the WR2, he has a good grip on the WR3 job.
Fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton Jr. out of Tennessee, however, is surprising by looking much more ready to contribute than originally thought. The height-weight-speed monster has the physical tools to succeed, but he came out needing technical work.
Many Raiders players and coaches have spoken about Thornton and how he is tearing things up in practice. If he is technically refined and his route-running has improved, it is hard not to see him suiting up early and taking significant snaps.
Beyond those two, the Raiders’ wide receiver depth is not ideal.
Are there any players who can compete with the rookies? Does undrafted free agent Zakhari Franklin have a shot at making the team? Can someone like Collin Johnson or Kyle Philips carve out a role?
The Raiders must be better in the passing game, and these players give them a chance to do that.
