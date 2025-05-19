Raiders UDFAs Who Can Make 53-Man Roster
While players can be disappointed that they were not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, many undrafted free agents have made 53-man rosters and succeeded in the league.
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in an impressive crop of free agents after the draft, and a few have a shot at sticking and contributing to the Silver and Black next season.
The Raiders’ defense features several position groups with playing time up for grabs, so these talented rookies who could have been drafted could earn it.
But which Raiders UDFAs have the best chances of making the team? Let’s break down the three likeliest candidates.
EDGE Jah Joyner - A player many expected to be drafted, Joyner was a valuable post-draft pickup for this Raiders defense.
Joyner totaled 66 tackles, 18 for loss, four forced fumbles, nine passes defended, and 14.5 sacks for Minnesota in his five-year career. He has the necessary size to be successful at the next level at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.
The Raiders have their starters off both edges, but Joyner could have a shot at being a rotational pass-rusher if he shines in camp. You can never have too many bodies in the trenches.
Cornerback Mello Dotson - We have previously highlighted why Dotson has a shot to make the 53-man roster, but let’s elaborate.
Dotson’s draft stock faltered due to his size and physical limitations, but he is a feisty, competitive defensive back who forces turnovers. Taking the ball away and giving it back to the offense is one of the most important traits for a DB.
The Raiders’ cornerback room is one that needs an infusion of talent, so the Raiders should consider keeping a player who recorded 12 interceptions in college, even if he is a bit smaller and doesn’t have blazing speed.
Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin - After a prolific collegiate career, Franklin could break through in a depth role for the Raiders.
While Las Vegas drafted two pass-catchers, Franklin could find a way to factor in. He posted 4,038 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns among three schools.
Franklin’s reliable hands and smooth route-running give him a shot at being a roster candidate. The Raiders need as much pass-catching help as they can get, and Franklin should contribute.
