How the Raiders Plan to Get Through a Challenging Time

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' went 4-13 last season and are 2-9 this season. Las Vegas lost 10 games in a row last season, and have currently lost nine of their last 10 games. The Raiders fired their offensive coordinator in the middle of last season and this season.

At nearly every turn, the Raiders seem to be just as bad as last season's injury-riddled team, if not worse. This has put Raiders' Head Coach Pete Carroll in a much different situation than he is used to or that he planned to be in.

Raiders Hope to Turn Things Around

Las Vegas has been on a losing streak they do not appear to have the capacity to stop any time soon. The Raiders' offense is a mess and set to continue the season under a different offensive coordinator than they started the season with for the third consecutive season.

Following Sunday's loss, Carroll noted a few of the team's leaders they plan to lean on in tough times.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Well, fortunately, we have a couple guys or a number of guys on our team that are the leaders that are obvious. If you could have heard Maxx [Crosby] in the locker room yesterday, you would think that these guys are tight and connected and on the same page,” Carroll said.

“And so, I'm proud to be able to say that he's a captain on this club, and he and Geno [Smith] have to speak for us when they get their chances. But they're not the only ones.

“And so, we're going to fight for every bit that we can for this week and get a great week together in practice and bring it to the to the field in LA and play a really good football game and try to get the win we've been looking for. It's just been hard coming."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, the theme is that we're showing up today and we're all going back to work and get ready to win a football game, basically, and nobody exemplifies that ability to stick to it and come back and the grit that it takes to have that kind of mentality better than Maxx [Crosby],” Carroll said.

“He backs it up and when he speaks, they listen. And so, we're very fortunate to have a great player of one, but more so really a great leader and a person standing up for us."

