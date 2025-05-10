WATCH: Raiders WR Jack Bech Following Raiders Rookie Mini-Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round of the NFL Draft to help bolster a wide receiving corps in desperate need of talent and versatility. Bech checks both of those boxes for the Raiders.
John Spytek and the Raiders have put together a solid draft. Bech spoke to the media after the Raiders' rookie minicamp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: What was going through your head there when you got the call from the Raiders? And what do you look forward to bringing to the team here?
Bech: “Man, whenever I saw Vegas pop up, my heart dropped. Man, it was the best feeling ever. I mean being a Raider, I mean, come on. That program, that story. So much history with it. I just can't wait to go put my name into that. I just can't wait to come in and work hard each and every day. You know, get there early, stay there late. Get this playbook down first and meet everybody. Like I said, just get to work, show my teammates and show these coaches that the team comes first and that we're about to go win some games.”
Q: What excites you most about joining this new era of Raiders football with Pete Carroll and John Spytek?
Bech: “Man, Coach Pete Carroll, he's a legend. To be able to play for him, that's just another dream come true. I've been watching coach since I was a kid, just watching the NFL and a lot of his time with the Seahawks. And to be able to play for him now in Vegas, it's going to be unreal. I can't wait for him to coach me. There's so much to learn and I can't wait to be able to go and just learn so much and be a sponge and just keep learning and learning.”
Q: Brock Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season and now you're in that receiving core and catching passes from Geno Smith. What did you make of Brock Bowers in his sensational rookie season?
Bech: “He’s a dawg. Brock Bowers is a dawg. I just can't wait to come in there and pair with him, catch the rock from Geno, and just play my part. Like I said, and I keep bringing it up, but it's all about winning games. So, I’m excited to be alongside those two and just play my role and go out there and win as many games as possible.”
Q: You played a lot of different positions throughout your college career. Tight end, outside receiver, slot receiver. Where do you feel like your best at the next level?
Bech: “It's hard for me to answer just how comfortable I feel inside and out. I can go and create mismatches, no matter if that's a cornerback, a nickel, a safety coming to roll down, a linebacker, whatever it may be. I love working the middle of the field. I also love going on an island with the cornerback and go and beat him one on one. So, I feel like I just can be very flexible anywhere in the formation and I'm excited to go learn this whole playbook inside and out and go show these coaches and this organization what I can do.”
