The Curious Case of Raiders WR Jack Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders used a second round pick in the NFL Draft to select wide receiver Jack Bech. They did so, as they figured he would make an instant impact with the other skill position players the Raiders already had and the ones the Raiders added in the offseason.
Bech Needs More
By most accounts, Bech had a solid offseason after missing time dealing with unprecedented contractual issues for essentially every second round pick this season. Bech routinely made difficult catches in training camp, flashing potential in Chip Kelly's offense.
Yet, four games into the season, the Raiders have barely used him. The Raiders have only played Bech on about 12 percent of their offensive plays. They have used fourth round wide receiver Dont'e Thornton nearly 66 percent of their offensive plays.
Thornton had more snaps in Week 4 than Bech has had all season. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained where Bech is in his development and what could expedite the process.
“He just needs more. Yeah, I've already addressed that one, that we just need to get him out there more. He's in rotations that just didn't get him enough snaps. So, he's capable of playing more snaps and should," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that he believes in Bech and what he brings to the table for the Raiders. Las Vegas' front office remains confident in its decision to draft Bech, as he has contributed on special teams. However, teams do not draft players in the second round to have them primarily play special teams.
Las Vegas needs to find a way to get Bech involved, as it will only help their struggling offense make progress this season.
"He's a good all-around player. He's a good ball player. He does well on special teams. He's physical, and he has good sense, good awareness. You go all the way back to his freshman year in college, he led their team in receiving with a bunch of really good guys on that team," Carroll said.
"He's a natural football player, and so it does apply to all aspects of it. So, as we're going, his role hopefully will continue to grow, and we'll just give him more opportunities."
