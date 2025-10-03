This Raiders Veteran Has Proven to Be a Wise Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders made several moves in the offseason to help revamp a roster that was desperately in need of additional help. All is not well in Las Vegas, as the Raiders have lost three consecutive games. However, one of their offseason moves has been noteworthy.
Las Vegas made a move that some did not understand at the time. However, it makes much more sense now.
Underrated Trade
During the offseason, the Raiders traded Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV in a rare player-for-player trade. The trade helped both teams address glaring needs, with that being the case more so for the Raiders.
Las Vegas needed additional help along their interior defensive line after moving on from veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Although Wilkins only played five games for the Raiders, he was still a player they entered the offseason believing would be a part of the team.
He left a void the Raiders have used multiple players to fill. However, Booker has largely been the player helping solidify the defensive tackle position next to Adam Butler. Booker's addition has more than compensated for the loss of Bennett over the first four weeks of the season.
Prior to practice this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what Booker has brought to the table for the Raiders along their interior defensive line. Las Vegas is a few bad plays away from being a top 10 team against the run. Booker has played a role in that being the case.
"He's really consistent and really firm technique wise, didn't get knocked off the ball at all. Like you said, he hadn't had a lot of opportunities and hadn't had a lot of featured opportunities in passing down situations. They had some other stars on that team, so he couldn't get the opportunity,” Carroll said.
“But he's contributed in a huge way, and he's just as steady as a rock. And I don't know if you guys have had chance to talk to him, but he's a beautiful kid, and he has a lot to offer all of us. And so again, I think we're just learning to appreciate it more. And he had a couple really big plays in the game too, which was great."
