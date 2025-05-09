What Role Jack Bech Will Play For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a much improved offense next season.
The Raiders took the first step of doing that when they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith early in the offseason. Then, the Raiders added to improving the offense in the 2025 NFL Draft, when they took wide receiver Jack Bech out of TCU in the second round.
Bech was one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 draft class. He was great in his final college season at TCU. Bech also played at LSU as a freshman. In the draft, the Raiders had a high grade on him, and when they saw the chance to take him in the second round, they were not going to miss out on that opportunity to do so.
The Silver and Black needed another receiver on their team and now they have a great young player who will look to start a great career in Las Vegas.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Bech is now the No. 2 wide receiver for the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The number two wide receiver on this team, and it is probably going to shock you because he is a rookie, is Jack Bech, and he is number two," said Carpenter. "The guy dropped one pass last season in college. So your top two receivers dropped one pass combined last year."
"He [Bech] was the best blocker in this draft. He runs like he is mad. He has a tight end, middle linebacker mentality, has a wide receiver ... He is not a little fella. And this kid can run all over the field, zero fear. He is not afraid of anything."
"I watched his film because I knew the Raiders loved him. I knew they had a first-round grade on him. I knew several teams did. No one thought he would be available in the second round ... When he fell to the Raiders in the second round, they were excited. There was a lot of excitement. They stole him."
"One thing an NFL executive had told me about him when the Raiders picked him was how quick he gets upfield ... He is just the complete package. That young man is a quintessential football player."
