The Biggest Question Surrounding Raiders QB Geno Smith's Future

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Denver Broncos is a matchup between two teams heading in very different directions. However, the Raiders' future with Geno Smith under center remains a growing issue. Judy Battista of NFL.com analyzed Smith's tenure in Las Vegas.

Raiders' Truth

"This two-win season has been a debacle, already costing two Raiders coordinators their jobs and placing Pete Carroll on the hot seat. Smith was Carroll's handpicked quarterback, and the Seattle Seahawks gave him an extension that, theoretically, ties Smith to the Raiders through 2027, although the dead money would be manageable if the Raiders release Smith at the start of the next league year." Battista said.

"Smith has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions and been sacked 46 times. The Raiders have the second-worst scoring offense and in nine of their games have scored 20 or fewer points. At age 35, Smith was never going to be long-term solution, but he could be even more short-term than expected."

The Raiders and Broncos will face off for the second time in a short span. Las Vegas took the Broncos down to the wire in their Week 10 matchup. They hope to do so again, but actually walk away victorious this time. They will need a solid game from Smith and company.

Earlier this week, Smith shared his thoughts on the upcoming AFC West matchup on Sunday.

“Yeah, they're pretty stout up front. Obviously, the amount of sacks they got on the year, and just overall where they rank. A really good defense. They got players on every level. They play sound, they play together. I thought we fared pretty well against them,” Smith said.

“Obviously moved the ball decently but didn't score enough points in our previous game. And so, that's the challenge for this week. How many points can we score. How can we find ways to stay on the field, help our defense out, move the ball and obviously finish in the red zone.”

The Raiders may be 2-10 on the season, yet Smith is not overly concerned with his future in Las Vegas moving forward.

“My future is what God writes for me. I focus on the day to day and getting better every single day as a player. That's all you can do as an NFL player; you can never look too far ahead or even too far behind,” Smith said.

“You know, the whole your future thing, I got a bright future. I know that for sure. But as far as what I have to do here is lead this team and focus on today's practice and how we can execute and get better to prepare ourselves to go up against a tough team on Sunday.”

