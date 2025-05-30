Critical Raiders Starter Predicted to Massively Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders have added plenty of new talent to their roster this offseason. However, one of their returning players is expected to take the next step this upcoming season.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus believes that not only will Powers-Johnson continue to be one of the Raiders' best players on the offensive side of the ball, he believes the second-year offensive lineman will be the most improved centers in the league.
The Raiders selected Jackson Powers-Johnson in last year's NFL Draft with the expectation that he would eventually become a significant contributor to their offensive line. That is precisely what Powers-Johnson did in his rookie season, playing multiple positions along the Raiders' offensive line.
"Powers-Johnson was the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2024 and was arguably the top-rated center in the class. The former Oregon Duck had a tumultuous rookie season, swapping his time between left guard and center while still earning a solid 68.3 pass-blocking grade and allowing two sacks and 23 total pressures. Powers-Johnson grew as the season went on and earned a 90.6 grade in his first game at center in a Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals," Valentine said.
"The Raiders released starting center Andre James just one year into a three-year contract extension this offseason, paving the way for Powers-Johnson to enter the season as the team’s starting center after showing promise in his rookie season. Sticking at center and being able to settle into the position instead of bouncing between guard and center is a huge gain for Powers-Johnson and the Raiders."
Valentine noted that Powers-Johnson played admirably at center last season. With an improved roster around him, Powers-Johnson has the potential to play even better this season. His natural skills, along with a season of experience under his belt, should bode well for Powers-Johnson.
"Powers-Johnson played six games at center for the Raiders in 2024, earning a 65.4 grade while allowing just 7 total pressures and a pressure rate of just 2.4%. His 73.9 run-blocking grade was also 20th among interior offensive linemen, despite the Raiders having one of the worst run games in the NFL. The 2025 season will be a big year for Powers-Johnson. With Geno Smith at quarterback andAshton Jeanty in the backfield, the offense will be improved, and Powers-Johnson could play a big part in that improvement," Valentine said.
