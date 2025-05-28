BREAKING: Raiders Make Intriguing Roster Change
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several roster changes this offseason and continue to do so as the season draws closer. Las Vegas has added to their defensive and nearly completely revamped their offense. The Raiders' coaching staff has made another change to their depth chart.
Members of the Raiders coaching staff spoke to the media on Wednesday. Several position coaches spoke at length about the Raiders' upcoming season. SI's Hondo Carpenter explained the Raiders' under-the-radar move on X, formerly Twitter.
"Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard just told me that they have moved Rugby Player (Part of the NFL International Pathway) Laki Tasi to OG. Don't get the sense that anything is set in stone. I could see him back at DL, but with that size and athleticism, it makes perfect sense."
Still, Tasi is such a talented player that the Raiders could still use him on the defensive end. Tasi appears to be a solid addition who is athletic enough to play multiple positions for the Raiders this upcoming season.
Scott Pioli of NFL.com detailed Tasi's physical stature and ability. Tasi has the skill set to help the Raiders, but it will be up to the new-look Raiders' coaching staff to decide where Tasi fits the best.
Watch all of Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard speaking below:
"The 21-year-old has played at the highest levels of rugby in Australia, picking up the sport in his early teens and eventually playing in the rugby league and rugby union. At 6-6, 348 pounds with 34-inch arms, Tasi has very good size and the tools to be a big interior defensive lineman, along with the toughness and makeup to play in the trenches. He possesses a strong and intriguing combination of developmental tools, stature, and mindset," Pioli said.
The Raiders have added talent and depth to many positions this offseason. As the team's offseason preparation continues, Las Vegas' coaching staff continues to search for ways to become more versatile this summer.
John Spytek and Pete Carroll have taken a hard look at the roster and found even the smallest ways to improve. In Tasi, the Raiders have a player who has many traits they value, including physical prowess, athleticism, and toughness. Las Vegas has plenty of reasons to be excited moving forward.
