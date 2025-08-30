Raiders Assistant Gives Revealing Insight on Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders almost have their whole offseason figured out. One position group that they know they need to be good at this season, if they want to get things in order on the offensive side of the ball, is the offensive line. The Raiders are almost set on the offensive line. They need to figure out one more position, and that is the right guard position. The two players who are battling for that spot are Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa.
Powers-Johnson is a young second-year player who played well in his rookie season. He has a lot of upside, and he plays some old-school smash-mouth football. He can play multiple positions on the offensive line, and he will be solid on the Raiders right side of the offensive line. He did play with the first team unit in the preseason, and he did look good for the most part. He is looking to grab his place on the Raiders' offensive line.
On the other hand, Cappa is a veteran who brings a lot of different experiences to the offensive line. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek went after Cappa this offseason to bring in competition on the offensive line. That is should Carroll has preached to the team, and we have seen it play out all training camp long. The Raiders are going to have to make a decision real soon on what to do at the right guard position, but no matter what, the Raiders will have a good offensive line.
Raiders Battle at Guard
"He had to deal with three different systems in about 18 months," said Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll on Jackson Powers-Johnson. "So it is I am sure there is a transition period in there. We are just trying to get him really consistent with what we are trying to teach, and we are trying to get it done. And he is a diligent worker, and he's trying like crazy. And he is battling right now, and he really wants it. So we are excited to see, you know, this kind of shot out there."
"He [Powers-Johnson] is allowed to kind of cut it loose a little bit more when you play center. You got to make all the calls, and you've got to direct everybody when you are playing guard."
