The Raiders' Biggest Roster Hole That Has Still Not Been Addressed

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time addressing some of their most pressing need in the first two days of free agency. In less than 24 hours, the Raiders addressed their offensive line, wide receiver, and their group of linebackers. Las Vegas has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time.

Las Vegas' offseason hit a snag recently, but it is otherwise fully underway. The Raiders' front office still has work to do on the roster in several regards.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Make Progress

There is a lot to like about the moves Las Vegas has made so far. They are expected to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. In the meantime, Las Vegas has already gotten to work improving its roster.

Although the Raiders have made more than a few moves and are undoubtedly improved, but they still have room to grow. Las Vegas' roster was near the bottom of the league in overall roster talent. That is no longer the case, as the Raiders have taken a step forward.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Is Next for the Raiders

Las Vegas must now find a way to address its offensive guard position. The addition of Tyler Linderbaum solidifies their center position. Jackson Powers-Johnson will address one of the guard positions. However, Las Vegas needs to address its left guard position.

The Raiders could re-sign veteran offensive guard Dylan Parham. They could also find a guard in free agency or in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has the money to spend but after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, they have less money. This could force them to lean towards the draft to address guard.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders likely need several more offensive linemen this season, as the unit sorely needs depth. Las Vegas has shown they have a plan in mind and that plan more than likely includes what to do at the offensive guard position.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders' general manager, John Spytek, explained how critical it will be to supply Klint Kubiak and company with what they need to compete at a high level. That would include finding an offensive guard. It seems unlikely that they enter the 2026 season without adding one.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."