Roster Predictions for Raiders Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is going to go as far as the offensive line takes them. Yes, they want to be better, but it all starts with the five starters up front for the offense. The Raiders are almost set up front on the offensive line, but there are some battles still going on on the offensive line. Head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to figure out who gives them the best chance to be successful upfront on the offensive line.
The Raiders are led by Kolton Miller on the offensive line. He is the veteran of the group. And he is going to be a good player that the younger offensive linemen can lean on for anything they need. Miller just signed an extension with the Silver and Black, and once again, he will be holding it down at the left tackle position for the team this season.
The rest of the offensive line is made up of younger but also talented linemen. The Raiders have moved Jordan Meredith to the center position and Jackson Powers-Johnson back to the guard position. Dylan Parham has moved to the left guard position, and at right tackle is DJ Glaze. That is the offensive line right now, but nothing is set in stone as we are getting closer to the start of the season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the offensive line on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Offensive Linemen
"I think Thayer Munford makes it," said Carpenter. "A swing tackle that can also move inside. He has had a good camp. Think the Raiders keep nine here. DJ Glaze, your starting right tackle ... Then you go Charles Grant, the rookie ... Then, of course, El Capitan Kolton Miller at left tackle.
"Then you go to the interior line. Jordan Meredith is your starting center right now ... Then you have got Jackson Powers-Johnson. He is in a battle for a starting position. Then Dylan Parham, he is having a great camp ... Then you got Caleb Rogers, the rookie ... And the fifth one is Alex Cappa. That right there is your nine offensive line."
"Assuming everyone is healthy, I expect Kappa to make it. That where I would go."
