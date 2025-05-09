Should the Raiders Be Interested in Gabe Davis?
The Las Vegas Raiders made an emphasis in the off-season to bolster their ground game and turn that aspect of their offense around. They were one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season, and the Raiders' front office knew that if they wanted to be successful, they had to start with that.
Modern NFL offenses may feel like they live and die by the big chunk plays and long passes, but the Raiders understood that in order to even get there, they have to have a reliable ground game they can rely on down the stretch of the game.
Signing Raheem Mostert out of free agency, as well as Alex Cappa, and using their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, joined with Pete Carroll, are all concentrated efforts on improving their rushing attack and becoming a better team overall.
However, their honing in so much on helping out their ground game has left them a bit understaffed in the receiving department. They have Brock Bowers, who is arguably already the best tight end in the NFL, and contributions from Jakobi Meyers should make Geno Smith's job a bit easier.
Other than that, they are relying heavily on their incoming rookies, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jrto carry the load offensively and develop into reliable pass catchers. They both have the potential to shine in this offense, but the Raiders are gambling a lot of offensive success on the development of their young players.
I believe they could benefit heavily by bringing in a more experienced receiver in case things don't go as planned, to maximize their chances of success while Bowers and Jeanty are still on their rookie deals.
Gabe Davis is still sitting in free agency after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he should be a prime target for the Raiders. In his lone year spent with the Jaguars, he was only able to play ten games for them and was otherwise lackluster for the team.
In 2024, he caught 20 balls for 239 yards and two touchdowns, as well as fumbling the ball once. The Raiders should be interested in Davis, as he has plenty of experience to draw upon and is still relatively young, next year being his sixth year in the league.
Ideally, Davis would be a player to set the tone and calm down the offense whenever they need reliable yardage. At worst, he raises the floor of their passing attack by giving Smith another proven receiver to throw the ball to. The best case scenario for the Raiders is that he resurges his career in Las Vegas and goes for more than 1,00 yards for the first time.
