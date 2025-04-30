Raiders Set To Capitalize on Rookie Deals
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two draft classes in back-to-back years where they have used their first-round pick to draft dynamic players on offense. They had an offensive rookie of the year finalist last year with Brock Bowers, and most likely drafted next year's OROY in Ashton Jeanty.
Other notable players on rookie deals for the Raiders are Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyree Wilson, and Tre Tucker. While their roster isn't the most defined, as this is still a team that only won four games last season, their incoming talent is better than most teams, and they're setting themselves up for sustained success in the future.
Bowers is already a top ten tight end in the league, and Jeanty has a chance to be a top ten running back in the NFL as a rookie. Powers-Johnson is a good offensive lineman, and Wilson and Tucker have the opportunity to have their best year next year and earn themselves a lot of money.
However, more specifically with their first-round picks, the Raiders have to capitalize on their window of success now while these impactful players are still on their rookie contracts. Jeanty and Bowers can expect huge paydays in their future, and the Raiders cannot afford to let them walk in free agency as they have done with some of their previous stars.
Having these impactful players on cheap deals allows the Raiders to give Maxx Crosby a massive extension, and it allows them the flexibility to trade for Geno Smith and extend his contract. These things wouldn't be possible if they're paying Jeanty and Bowers incredible amounts of money between the two of them, and they do deserve huge contracts.
It may be hard for the Raiders to put it all together as they still lack plenty of high-level starters across their roster, but now that they've invested premium draft capital in offensive weapons, they have to take advantage of the time before these players have to be paid like top ten in their positions.
I believe with their improved offense and defense, Pete Carroll as their head coach, and them benefiting from an easier schedule, they will be one of the most improved teams in the NFL next season. I think they are still some moves away from seriously competing, but in the time of Jeanty's rookie deal, they must capitalize on how cheap he is relative to his production and make a serious push for a Super Bowl.
