BREAKING: Raiders 2025 Schedule Officially Announced
The 2025 NFL Schedule has officially been released.
The Las Vegas Raiders should have an intriguing 2025 season as they kick off the Pete Carroll-John Spytek era.
With heavy investments made on the offensive side of the ball and a team that appears ready to compete in the AFC, the Raiders now know who, when, and where they will play.
With that, let's break down the entire Raiders schedule.
Week 1: @ New England Patriots
The Raiders visit Foxborough to take on the upstart Patriots in Mike Vrabel's debut as head coach. Maxx Crosby will look to best rookie Will Campbell and get a few sacks on Drake Maye.
Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)
An early season divisional tilt on primetime. The Raiders dropped both games to Los Angeles last season, so they hope to turn those fortunes around early in the season.
Week 3: @ Washington Commanders
This is the first time these two teams will meet since the 2021 season, the last time the Raiders made the playoffs. Can the defense slow down Jayden Daniels and pick up an early-season victory?
Week 4: Chicago Bears
The Raiders return home to take on a Bears team looking to put its losing ways behind it. Las Vegas can even the all-time series record with a home win.
Week 5: @ Indianapolis Colts
Will it be Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones at quarterback for the Colts? Whoever it is, the Raiders will look to shut them down and pick up a road victory.
Week 6: Tennesee Titans
The Raiders get a chance to see No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Will their defense welcome him to the NFL in the only way the Silver and Black knows how?
Week 7: @ Kansas City Chiefs
The first crack at Patrick Mahomes and their bitter rivals comes on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. Can the Raiders pull off an upset?
Week 8: Bye
Get some rest, Raider Nation.
Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Raiders' offense AND defense must be ready for Travis Hunter, who will attack them from both sides of the ball.
Week 10: @ Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)
The Raiders' recent years of success against Denver came to an end as they were swept last season. They will try to turn the tides back in their favor on the road.
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)
The first match-up in four seasons, Las Vegas will look to slow down CeeDee Lamb and the gang and win in front of the home crowd. They get a long week of rest to try to do it, too.
Week 12: Cleveland Browns
The Raiders get two consecutive home games here, looking to shut down a Browns team that could be starting Shedeur Sanders at this point.
Week 13: @ Los Angeles Chargers
The last Chargers match-up of the season comes on the road.
Week 14: Denver Broncos
Will the Raiders have a winning divisional record like they did in 2023?
Week 15: @ Philadelphia Eagles
The Raiders go on the road to take on the Super Bowl Champions.
Week 16: @ Houston Texans
A tough road game for the second consecutive week, the Texans are trying to remain on top of the AFC South.
Week 17: New York Giants
Which quarterback will the Raiders face when the new-look New York Giants come to town? Las Vegas has lost four of its last six to the Giants.
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs
The Raiders would love to cap off the regular season with a victory over their rivals in front of their home fans.
