Underrated CB Prospect Named Raiders' Best Day 3 Fit
The Las Vegas Raiders will need to draft a cornerback, maybe more in a few weeks.
Losing starters Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones leaves a big hole in the position group, and the 2025 NFL Draft might be the best way to solve the issue.
Head coach Pete Carroll, a noted defensive back guru, prefers big, physical cornerbacks; Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish as the best Raiders Day 3 option.
"After finishing 32nd in PFF coverage grade last season, the Raiders will need to add to their cornerback platoon with several draft picks," wrote Cameron. "Parrish possesses the agility and fluidity to thrive at the next level as a nickel cornerback, having charted in the 98th percentile in slot PFF coverage grade this past season."
Per a scouting report from PFF:
"After playing as a rotational member of the secondary as a true freshman in 2022, he became a full-time starter in 2023 and 2024. He is smaller in stature but a feisty competitor. His best projection is as a slot defender, where his body control and short-area explosiveness can shine. His track background gives him outstanding recovery speed.
"Against bigger receivers, Parrish tends to get overly physical. While he can sometimes be an ankle-biter as a tackler, he gives strong effort and shows high football IQ when fitting the run. He is most confident in press-man coverage from the slot and consistently stuck to receivers’ hips at the college level."
The final verdict from PFF reads, "Parrish has the agility, fluidity and recovery speed to thrive as a nickel defender in the NFL. As long as he remains a reliable tackler, he has the potential to be a starting nickel and an important role player in man coverage."
Parrish is the No. 107 overall prospect on PFF's big board and the No. 11 cornerback. The Raiders will likely take a high-end offensive player or defensive front-seven star with their first pick and Days 2 and 3 could feature defensive backs-heavy spending.
The Raiders don't have many holes, but that of cornerback is a glaring need.
