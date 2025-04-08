Pete Carroll on Seattle, Las Vegas Rebuilds
The Las Vegas Raiders went threw a slew of head coaches before the Pete Carroll was hired this January. He will look to build a framework that will last in the desert over the next three to four years as a veteran Super Bowl-winning coach and notable program builder.
During newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith's introductory press conference, Carroll compared and contrasted the Raiders rebuild (so far), with what he had to do for the Seattle Seahawks in the early 2010s.
"We started the whole thing out there looking for the right people to compete with and to make sure that we throughout all of the opportunities that we could face, that we would exhaust them to find the right guys," said Carroll. "And we found some real success in the second half of the draft, in free agency, in every opportunity that we could we tried to figure out how to make us better, and really, to do that, we had to find the right competitors. And that was our focus.
"Johnny [Spytek] and I are totally arm in arm in figuring that out here. Every opportunity we've had so far, we feel like we've exhausted the best shot to get the toughest, most physical guys that love the game, that it's so important too, that it’s more important than anything in their life but their families. That's what we've been digging into. It's the same thing we went about it in that manner there. And so, the proof is in us putting it together. But we're very clear on what it takes and what we want to get done. And you can hear in Geno and the sincerity and the commitment and the conviction that it takes to be a great competitor. That's what he is, and that's what we're looking for. And so, I think this is a really significant day for us, in that you can see how aligned we are, the three of us are, and what it takes. This isn't new to me; it's just an extension and the opportunity to show it and prove it again.”
Of course, the Seattle rebuild led to a Super Bowl win, another NFC championship title, and 10 playoff berths.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.