AFC West Breakout Candidates Raiders Must Watch For
The Las Vegas Raiders play in what could be the toughest division in football.
The AFC West features three playoff teams and a Raiders squad wanting to take them down. We should be in for some very entertaining games when Las Vegas faces off with its divisional rivals.
As is the case each season, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos feature young, up-and-coming talent that the Raiders must watch for. Players have broken out and have had big games against the Silver and Black.
Today, let’s break down each AFC West team's next crop of breakout candidates.
Kansas City Chiefs: Safety Jaden Hicks - A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington State, Hicks showed flashes as a rookie.
Hicks totaled 29 tackles, three for loss, five passes defended, and three interceptions. He was always known as a ball-hawk in college, and those skills translated to the league almost immediately.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks played 469 snaps, the second-highest mark for a Chiefs safety. He should be in line to start this season, so the Raiders must respect what he brings to Kansas City’s defense.
Los Angeles Chargers: Cornerback Tarheeb Still - A player who showed promise as a rookie, Still has a shot to take over a starting job with how he played last season.
The rookie totaled 62 tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hit, 10 passes defended, and four interceptions. According to PFF, Still did not allow a touchdown in eight of the final nine weeks of the season.
Still proved to be a steal for the Chargers last season. He can line up against the Raiders’ best wide receiver, so Geno Smith must be careful throwing his way.
Denver Broncos: Defensive lineman Dondrea Tillman - Tillman looked good for the Broncos last season, but more NFL fans will know who he is after this year.
He totaled 23 tackles, five for loss, seven quarterback hits, and five sacks in his first season in the league. PFF credited him with 22 total pressures in 2024.
Tillman found snaps on a talented Broncos’ defensive line, and he should earn more next season after impressing last year. Don’t be surprised to see him have a big year.
