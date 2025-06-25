Raiders' Addition of Geno Smith Significantly Impacts the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their most significant need when they traded a third-round pick for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Las Vegas appears to be headed for a more productive season with Smith under center and Pete Carroll leading the way.
Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked every division in the National Football League based on the overall quality of each division's set of starting quarterbacks.
Shook noted that the AFC West had a talented trio of quarterbacks last season, with the lone team without one being the Raiders. However, Shook believes Las Vegas' trade for Smith earlier this summer gave the AFC West the best four quarterbacks of any division.
The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert are two of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Denver Broncos' Bo Nix is solid is well. Now the Raiders have a quality quarterback of its own.
"Surprised? I was, at least a little bit. We knew Mahomes and Herbert would lift this division's overall ranking to a certain level, but the true linchpin of the group is the new student in the class; not only did Smith's acquisition by the Raiders give Las Vegas a legitimate starter, it also filled out the league's strongest quarterbacking division entering 2025," Shook said.
Smith has been in the league for longer than any quarterback the Raiders have started since Derek Carr, minus Brian Hoyer. Smith's arrival should be a critical part of the turnaround Las Vegas hopes to manufacture this season.
Smith's time in the league has had its highs and lows, as the veteran quarterback has spent time as a backup and has most recently proven himself as a quality starter in the league. Shortly after joining the Raiders, Smith spoke about what his time in the league has taught him.
"Well, I'll say, just perspective. I'm a little older now. Obviously, I've gained more perspective, but my mindset has never changed. It's the same thing every day, man. Go out there and compete, go out there and win, do what it takes to be the best. And even when I was the backup, that's how I felt," Smith said.
"And so I think that allowed me to stay in it, and now that I get the opportunity to start, nothing changes. I'm still in my mind that same guy who had to fight, scratch, and claw for the opportunity, and that'll never leave me."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Smith and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.