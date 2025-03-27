Interesting Early, Late Round Options For Raiders Biggest Need
The Las Vegas Raiders need help in their secondary after losing safety Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Most acknowledge that their biggest need is cornerback, and Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher named Day 1 and Day 3 options for all 32 teams' biggest need.
For the Raiders, the Day 1 option was Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron, who has sky-rocketed up draft boards and for some, overtaken Michigan's Will Johnson.
"Barron put up a 91.1 PFF coverage grade last season, the highest in the draft class," wrote Plocher. "His ability to excel both outside and in the slot would give the Raiders a versatile, high-level playmaker in the secondary."
The late-round option was Rutgers' Robert Longerbeam.
"Longerbeam, a sudden and fleet-footed corner who didn’t allow a single completion on a slant route in 2024, played outside in college but has the skill set to transition to the slot at the next level."
Barron, a sizeable and athletic cornerback (4.39 40 yard dash speed at the NFL Combine), can play just about anywhere in the defensive backfield. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein likes him as one of the better overall defensive prospects in the draft.
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season," he wrote. "Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
Longerbeam posted a 4.39 time in the 40 as well, and his Next Gen Stats athletic score rated high at 18th. For a late-round pick, Zierlein saw plenty of potential in the Scarlet Knights product.
"Slender cornerback who is 'wired right' but lacks the size NFL teams typically require," Zierlein wrote. "Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but the size disadvantage likely means he’ll be moving inside as a pro. He has the feet to match route breaks and good burst to close from zone. He gives some ground deep and struggles to win above the rim, though. He’s a willing run supporter but the frame will only allow so much. His on-ball production and competitiveness are appealing, but teams will need to balance those elements against his size when determining his draft value."
