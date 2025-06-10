Should Raiders Sign CB Jaire Alexander?
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have a lot to show for at the cornerback position. They will be young once again at that position next season.
They have a lot of young talent but they will need to show something this summer in Raiders minicamp and training camp for the Raiders coaching staff to feel confident in them and that they can trust them out on the field.
The Raiders can still go out there and look to add a veteran cornerback if they need to this offseason. And one name became available on Monday. And that was Jaire Alexander. The Green Bay Packers released him on Monday, and now he will look to join a new team where he can make an immediate impact. The Silver and Black fit that criteria.
"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," said Gutekunst. "His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."
Alexander, originally a first-round selection (No. 18 overall) by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, played in 78 regular-season games with 76 starts for Green Bay in seven seasons, recording 302 tackles (232 solo), 12 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.
Now this would be a good pick up for the Raiders because they can bring in a veteran presence to the locker room, and it would help the secondary. They could learn from Alexander, and his leadership would be great for the team.
Now, Alexander has to fit what defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and head coach Pete Carroll are trying to do in 2025. He also has to buy in with Carroll if he comes to the Raiders.
This is something that the Raiders could look at, and if it makes sense with the coaching staff, the team could make him an offer.
