Do Not Forget About This Raider in 2025
New beginnings and many new faces have brought plenty of excitement to Las Vegas, as the Las Vegas Raiders look to rebound from a disappointing past few seasons. Few teams in the National Football League have gone through as much as the Raiders over the past two seasons.
Still, offseason changes has given reason for hope. The Raiders now have Pete Carroll leading the way, with John Spytek assembling the team. While Spytek and Carroll still have a ways to go, they seem to be a more competent duo than the past two regimes the Raiders had.
The arrival of Spytek and Carroll meant the arrival of several other new additions to the Raiders roster, as they desperately needed to improve multiple position groups on their roster at the start of the offseason.
This was especially true after the Raiders lost nearly half of its defensive starters to free agency. Still, the Raiders' front office responded by adding a number of veterans to the defensive side of the ball via free agency and plenty of young, talented rookies on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders added offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant in the NFL Draft. They also added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to a group of pass catchers that included Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. This was in addition to the Raiders first drafting Ashton Jeanty.
The slew of additions the Raiders made on the offensive side of the ball rightfully brought intrigue to Las Vegas' offensive plans this season. However, those additions and the addition of Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator should bode well for more than just the new players Las Vegas added.
Those additions should also bode well for players other than Meyers, who registered over 1,000 yards last season, and Bowers who had a historical rookie season. The Raiders adding three talented skill players to Meyers and Bowers, and adding Kelly to the mix should bode well for Tre Tucker.
The talented wide receiver was a victim of the Raiders' instability on offense since he was drafted two offseasons ago. The Raiders have had five different quarterbacks and are now on their third different offensive coordinator in as many seasons.
After Las Vegas' issues on offense made it difficult to get Tucker involved, that should no longer be the case with a revamped Raiders offense and coaching staff.
