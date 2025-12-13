What Answers Jack Bech is Providing for Raiders

Injuries have marked the Las Vegas Raiders' season, but it has also been marked by the lack of an impact from their incoming rookie class for various reasons. After going 4-13 last season, the Raiders could not afford to have nearly zero impact from their incoming crop of rookies.

Las Vegas added several players to its offense via the NFL Draft. Yet few of those rookies have played much until recently. With the hopes for a productive season long gone, rookies like wide receiver Jack Bech have begun to receive more playing time and have shown potential for the future.

Watch Bech discuss below.

Last week, against the Denver Broncos, Bech led the team in targets, receptions, and yards. Although the Raiders lost, they hope Bech's breakout performance was only a sign of things to come. Bech's continued emergence would go a long way toward improving the Raiders' offense.

The Raiders' offense has needed additional playmakers for most of the season, but especially so after trading veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. Las Vegas drafted Bech in the second round for a reason, but have only just begun to use him and most of their rookies.

The investment in Bech makes it vital. He is a rookie, but the Raiders need a sizeable contribution from their second-round pick. The staggering lack of playing time for Bech until recently has been one of the bigger mysteries of the Raiders' lost season. The more they can get from Bech the better.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fellow rookie and No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty recently praised Bech's gradual emergence. Bech could be another cog in a growing Raiders offense. A trio of Brock Bowers, Jeanty, and a rapidly improving Bech could be the foundation of the Raiders' offense moving forward.

"Yeah, just continuing to work. I mean, there were times where he's played more, times where he's played less,” Jeanty said.

“He's been working on special teams, been working as a receiver, getting better each and every single week. Last week, he had a great week of practice. I've seen him work really hard, so it was no surprise that he had a great game."

Heading into Week 15, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Bech's performance last Sunday. Bech looks to take an increased role in the offense as the season continues.

"Jack [Bech] had a good, solid game, and it's funny how it goes. We had a really good week, and we highlighted him in one-on-one situations during the week to see how he would do, and he showed up really well,” Carroll said.

“And so, the fact that he came through and played well in the game just kind of goes along with it. So, I'm really happy for him. And he's a tough dude, and we like him on the field out there.”

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

