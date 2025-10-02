How the Raiders Could Shake Up Their Present and Future
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the start to the season they wanted to. Yes, they came out of the gates swinging in their first game and won, but that was all for the Raiders so far. The Raiders have now gone on to lose three straight games.
It has not looked good for the Silver and Black, and now they are facing an injury to one of their star players at one of the most important positions on the field. Left tackle Kolton Miller has gone to the IR and could be done for the season.
That is a big loss for the Raiders, who were already struggling on the offensive line. Now, we do not know what we are going to see from the Raiders up front on the offensive line. Then you have the Raiders starting quarterback Geno Smith who has been a turnover machine in his first four games. That has not helped the offense. Taking care of the ball has been something the Raiders have preached. Smith has not done that at all and is the leader in interceptions in the first four games of the season.
The Raiders would look to do some moves if needed over the next couple of weeks. But there is one move that could happen and shake up this team if they keep on letting games slip and losing.
Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade that will send the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills.
Proposed trade: WR Jakobi Meyers to Bills for fourth-round pick
Meyers requested a trade before the season but didn’t get his wish. With the Raiders in last place in the AFC West and Meyers on an expiring deal, it would make sense to move him for the best offer.
While the Bills have an offense ranked second in points and sixth in passing yards per game, they don’t have terrific boundary receivers, with Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman. The duo has 341 yards and one touchdown through four games. Trading a mid-round pick for Meyers, who has 21 catches and 258 yards, would add a significant weapon for Josh Allen.
Meyers requested a trade before the season started after the Raiders did not give him an extension. A trade like this would make sense for both sides.
