Raiders Among Top Fantasy Loser from NFL Week 5
In Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to face the music. As were all of their remaining supporters and anyone who may have held onto the last of their plummeting stock. Matching up with a legitimate contender, the Raiders were absolutely exposed by the Indianapolis Colts, blown out 40-6.
Just from the final score alone, it's clear that Las Vegas didn't have a very good offensive outing. The Colts have shown to be a powerhouse on the attack this season, led by a resurgent Daniel Jones and a lethal supporting cast, featuring star running back Jonathan Taylor. On the other side of the ball, Indy looked like a solid, albeit unspectacular unit, leading to some hopes that the Raiders might be able to keep pace on offense if they played up to their potential.
That didn't happen. Las Vegas had its worst offensive performance of the season, turning the ball over three times, once on downs, missing a field goal, and failing to find the end zone. With that pitiful outing, two of the Raiders landed among the biggest fantasy losers of Week 5.
Raiders' passing game is a disaster
There was optimism that the Las Vegas Raiders could have a vastly improved air attack this season. After they added quarterback Geno Smith, Head Coach Pete Carroll, and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, there was almost no way they could be worse than last year's passing game led by Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell.
So far, the Raiders have been able to move the ball decently well and flash some explosive potential behind Smith's arm, but he's also committed so many brutal turnovers that Las Vegas hasn't been able to string together any sustained drives or offensive momentum.
That's been extremely damaging to not only his fantasy prospects, but also to Las Vegas' top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers'. ESPN's Matt Bowen named both Smith and Meyers as two of the biggest fantasy losers of Week 5:
"Smith tossed [two] interceptions in Sunday's blowout loss to the Colts, finishing with only 5.92 points. It was the second straight game (in a quality passing matchup) where Smith has made poor decisions and thrown multiple interceptions. The timing is off here. Meyers caught four of six targets for 32 yards versus the Colts (7.2 points) and has now posted fewer than 10 points in three straight games. Until Smith can start throwing with more consistent rhythm, Meyers will remain a lower-tier WR3 — with the Titans up next in Week 6."
