Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers Primed For an Important Year
The Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers out of free agency in 2023 after leaving the New England Patriots. He never found sustained success with the Patriots, and the expectation for him in Las Vegas was for him to be a reliable pass catcher alongside Davante Adams.
That was still when Raiders Nation believed that Jimmy Garoppolo could bring back their franchise with Adams and help them escape another year of mediocrity. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, they didn't find any success, and quickly Adams was no longer on the team.
This meant that in 2024, Meyers was their main wide receiver for Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell to throw to, and that led to the best season of his career. Last year, Meyers caught 87 footballs for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, with his longest pass going for 43 yards.
He had a career year, no doubt, but does that speak to his talent or does that speak to the Raiders' lack of weapons elsewhere? He didn't even lead the team in receiving yards, as that was Brock Bowers and his historic rookie year in the NFL.
Now, the Raiders look completely different from when Meyers joined the team, and under Pete Carroll, this Raiders team is ready to compete at a higher level than they have been the past couple of years. That means trading for Geno Smith and using their first-round pick on a generational talent.
With a new regime in Las Vegas, the front office has no attachment to Meyers, and he is entering a contract year where he'll be a free agent by next off-season. If Meyers wants to continue being a part of the Raiders, he'll have to show that last year wasn't a fluke and step up in a big way.
He will still be the primary receiver in their offense, but they spent significant draft capital on Jack Bech and drafted Dont'e Thornton Jr. as well. If he doesn't display the ability to be their main wide receiver moving forward, the writing's on the wall for him to be playing on a new team next season.
