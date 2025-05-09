Raiders' Bowers Could Quickly Become NFL's Top TE
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted an OROY finalist last year in Brock Bowers, their star tight end, who was one of the bright spots for Raiders Nation in what was another forgettable season for the Silver and Black.
Bowers led the Raiders in receiving yards in 2024 with 1,194 yards on 112 receptions. He had five touchdowns and didn't fumble the ball in his rookie year. He'll benefit heavily from consistent quarterback play in Geno Smith, who is far more accurate than either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the likely OROY for next year, may affect how many receptions he gets, but that just means he can be effective in the run game as a blocker. The Raiders arguably already had the best tight end in the NFL last season; his development will only make that more clear.
Dalton Wasserman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he recently published an article discussing which teams have players who could be the best at their position next season. For the Raiders, he could've included someone like Jeanty, but instead chose Bowers.
'It might seem unusual to include the league leader in receptions and yards among tight ends on a list of breakout candidates, but Brock Bowers still has room to grow. He finished third behind George Kittle and Trey McBride in both overall grade and receiving grade last season.
Of course, Kittle and McBride are more complete blockers and play very different roles in their respective offenses. For Bowers to be considered the best tight end in the NFL, he’ll need to clearly establish himself as the top receiving option at the position, much like Travis Kelce did for years in Kansas City.
He has a real opportunity to do that in 2025, with a significantly improved Raiders offense. Bowers set records last season despite the team ranking 31st in passing grade. With Geno Smith, who ranked eighth in passing grade last year, now under center, Las Vegas should feature a more balanced, efficient attack that allows Bowers to take another leap forward".
The Raiders have made plenty of strides in the off-season to improve their roster and turn their franchise around. Jeanty and Bowers will be key pieces of their offense moving forward, and Las Vegas may potentially have the best running back and tight end in the league on their roster.
