Raiders Legend Makes Surprising Jakobi Meyers Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders' new front office must quickly decide what they plan to do with one of the best players they have on what is a subpar roster compared to the rest of the National Football League.
Reading the Tea Leaves
Although a much, much different situation, the Raiders are dealing with a trade request from their top wide receiver early in the season, for the second consecutive season. This has led to plenty of speculation on what the Raiders will do. They have a challenging decision on their hands.
On the Locked on Raiders podcast, Raiders legend Lincoln Kennedy noted that he believes "the big [trade] that comes to mind is Jakobi Meyers."
“For me, the sign was clear as day when I saw he scratched from the Kansas City game, when he was on the sideline of the Kansas City game. I know they were talking about his knee and stuff like that, but… he went out to warm up, and then they didn’t clear him, and they scratched him from there, put him on the inactive roster. So I think Jakobi Meyers is likely to go,” Kennedy said.
“They’re not going to find a deal. They’re going to try to get out of that last year… on that contract. There are teams that are buying right now. Pittsburgh is known to look for receivers. There’s a possibility, I’ve heard rumors, there might be a fourth-round pick for that trade.”
Heading into the Bye Week, Meyers doubled down on his wishes to be traded from the Raiders. Meyers has handled the season and his specific situation with the team in a classy and professional manner. Meyers has produced on the field and been a positive influence in the locker room.
He has been one of the most dependable Raiders since signing with the team a few seasons ago.
“[The Raiders] know how I feel. It’s no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, ‘Can you get me out of here?’ If you move me, you move me. But in the meantime, I got some [teammates] that I care about next to me, so I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them," Meyers said.
