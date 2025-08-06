Did Raiders Win the Jakorian Bennett Trade?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear they're moving in a different direction. This offseason, with the hirings of general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, the Raiders are trying to finally escape the basement of the AFC West. It started early, as the team made a blockbuster trade for Geno Smith ahead of free agency to ensure their quarterback room is solidified for the near future.
In the draft, they came away with Ashton Jeanty at No.6 overall, once again doubling down with a big move on the offensive side of the ball. How about the defense? Third-round rookie Darien Porter is slotted in as the starting cornerback opposite of Eric Stokes, with Darnay Holmes holding down the nickel spot.
The cornerback room left one key player out of the rotation: Jakorian Bennett. Bennett, the Raiders' fourth-round pick in 2023, played in 24 games over two years. He seemed to be putting it together in 2024, posting eight passes defended in 10 games before a torn labrum ended his season prematurely.
On Monday, the Raiders traded Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The reaction from Raiders fans weren't great. To get defensive tackle help is welcomed, due to the recent fallout of Christian Wilkins. However, letting go of Bennett has left many confused.
Jakorian Bennett trade viewed as 'win' for Eagles, not Raiders
This was probably the best reaction from a Raiders fan perspective, highlighting what Booker can do in the middle of the defensive line. Losing a young talent such as Bennett is tough, but hopefully it's a move that could work out in the long run.
Many have referenced that Bennett doesn't fit into Carroll's scheme, which could have played into this trade going down after the Raiders added a number of cornerbacks to their system since hiring Carroll earlier in the 2025 NFL offseason.
Many analysts are viewing this as another 'Howie Roseman masterclass,' as the Eagles' general manager is known for making savvy trades that work out in their favor. Hopefully the Raiders win in this deal as well.
