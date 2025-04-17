The Raiders Have an Opportunity to Improve a Significant Weakness
After trading for quarterback Geno Smith and adding Raheem Mostert in free agency, the Raiders have a new need that has become their biggest weakness. The Raiders lost Nate Hobbs in free agency and released Jack Jones shortly after.
The Raiders still have cornerback Jakorian Bennett and signed cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency. Both players have had issues with injuries during their careers. While Stokes appeared in all 17 games last season for the Green Bay Packers, his injury history is still a concern.
Las Vegas drafted cornerback Decamerion Richardson last offseason and handed him plenty of playing time in response to the many injuries Raiders cornerbacks suffered last season. Richardson had growing pains, but the Raiders hope the experience helped his development.
The Raiders have not made any additions to their cornerback group, which includes Bennett, Stokes, and Richardson. Las Vegas faces Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and the up-and-coming Bo Nix, who shredded the Raiders last season.
Cornerback is undoubtedly the team's most pressing need at the moment and must be addressed more adequately than it has been. Entering the season with that group of cornerbacks puts the Raiders one injury to a cornerback away from peril.
Las Vegas must address their group of cornerbacks, and a quality option just became available, as Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have reportedly agreed to part ways.
Allison Koehler from Pro Football Network recently listed a few of the top potential landing spots for Ramsey. After two seasons together, the veteran cornerback is set to part ways with the Miami Dolphins.
"The Raiders make a ton of sense from a roster and competitive standpoint. With Geno Smith now under center and All-Pro Brock Bowers in the mix, Las Vegas is trying to build a playoff-caliber roster. But their secondary is a glaring weakness — Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson are currently penciled in as starters at corner, which is far from ideal in the AFC West arms race," Koehler said.
"Ramsey would bring a physical veteran presence to a young secondary."
Las Vegas would be wise to add another cornerback to their roster, and Ramsey is a better fit than others. The Raiders must try to swing a deal to help a position that needs talent and veteran leadership.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.