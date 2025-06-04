Will Raiders Find Any Special Talent From Their Practice Squad?
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to add any talented players that will help the team be more successful and help them win games.
Over the years, the Raiders have even found that in some practice squads from their own team or from other NFL teams' practice squads that they sign. The Silver and Black will do the same thing this upcoming season. If they see a practice squad player who can help them win, they will bring them on and make room for them on the Roster.
Now the NFL lets teams keep 16 players on the practice squad. It gives more opportunities to the players and teams to see what talent is not on the field on Sundays. The Raiders are going to do their best to make sure they pick the right players who should make the practice squad.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed some of the players he expects to make the Raiders' practice squad on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jarrod Hufford, once again, interior lineman," said Carpenter. Expected him to make it, like I expect Will Putum to make it. I could see this guy playing in the league. There is enough there. There are some guys you look at and say well, they can be developed and make it ... Can I see it? Yes, I could."
"Next, Qadir Ismail at tight end. I saw some things at OTAs that I really liked ... I have Qadir at this moment on the practice squad. But I like him."
"We come to the defensive side of the ball with Jah Joyner. "Interesting guy, has a long way to go. That is why you have a practice squad. I could see him getting called up if there was an injury and coming in and playing five to seven reps."
"Another defensive end, Jahfari Harvey. I like him ... He can develop, there is enough there. I see something. And that is what the practice squad is for."
"Another guy, Andre Carter II. I like this guy. He can play in this league. I can tell you right now, he can play in this league. If this practice squad ends up like I think it is going to, if there were an injury, he will be the first guy to be brought in. All you've got to do is watch."
