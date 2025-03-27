Raiders QB Prospect Creating Buzz After Pro Day
Even with having a quarterback set for the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are still going to be looking for their franchise quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders will have options in the draft and selecting a quarterback does not have to come in the first round.
The Silver and Black have veteran quarterback Geno Smith set to take over the starting role next season but he is on the back nine of his career and the franchise would like to draft a rookie to sit behind Smith and learn the system and the NFL game before taking over.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is a potential prospect that the Raiders are looking at. Howard had his pro day on Wednesday and he created some buzz. Howard is most likely climbing draft boards after his pro day performance.
"Quite a scene at Ohio State's Pro Day today. Six NFL head coaches. Five GMs and 141 NFL personnel/coaches were credentialed. QB Will Howard completed 65-of-67 (two drops), creating some buzz among the assembled NFL masses," said ESPN College Football Senior writer Pete Thamel on X/Twitter.
"I think I showed that I can throw the ball at every level," said Howard after his pro day. "I think, at the end of the day, I feel like my leadership, my intelligence, and my arm strength, I believe in myself. It's not a knock to any of the other quarterbacks, but I think I'm the best. I feel like if you don't believe you're the best to come out this year, then why am I doing this thing? I'm confident, I believe what I have what it takes to be a QB1 in the NFL and whatever franchise takes me is not going to regret it."
The Raiders have the benefit of having new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on their staff. He was with Howard all last season, and he knows what type of player he is. What are his good qualities and what are his weakness. But most importantly, is it something that he can fix if the Raiders select him?
The Raiders will have strong discussions with Kelly as the draft gets closer. Do not be surprised if the Raiders select Howard higher than any other team had them on their board. It will have a lot to do with his connection with Kelly.
