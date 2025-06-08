Raiders Have a Test on the Road Early in the Season
The Washington Commanders took the NFL by storm last season, empowered by their rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. Their aggressive playcalling, mixed with his youth and attitude, sparked life in a franchise that had lain dormant for many years.
In the blink of an eye, they went from mediocrity to being one of the toughest teams to beat in the NFL, and this momentum propelled them all the way to the NFC Championship. Daniels' historic rookie season would end there, but their outlook in 2025 and beyond is blinding.
Daniels is the future of the franchise, and to avoid a sophomore slump, the Commanders are looking to pick up from where they left off and start the 2025 season hot. Similarly to them, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start the season hot.
Unlike the Commanders, they weren't jump-started by a young star, and instead opted to go the route of savvy veterans to orchestrate an experienced offense that can give this Raiders team some stability and an identity.
Ashton Jeanty will be their young star for the Raiders, but it's unclear whether he'll lead the Raiders to the same type of success that Daniels led his team. Though it's unfair to compare a running back to a quarterback, no matter how talented Jeanty is.
The Raiders will travel to Northwest Stadium to take on the Commanders in week three, and this will be a challenging matchup for the Raiders, who aim to secure a road win and make a statement around the league.
Both of these teams are well-equipped to have a dominant game on the ground, but I think what it'll come down to is which team's quarterback wills them to a win. Daniels steered clear of mistakes for the majority of his rookie season, and with a competent offensive line, Geno Smith is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.
Although the Raiders have Brock Bowers, the Commanders' offseason addition of Deebo Samuel makes them a team with a more complete receiver core than the Raiders. Jakobi Meyers and others will have to step up if this game is decided through the air.
They could run their offense through Jeanty, but the Commanders have a good defensive line that could be like running into a brick wall if they try to depend on him exclusively for yards. The Raiders will have to take risks and air it out if they want to steal this game on the road.
